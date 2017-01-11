West Ham striker Andy Carroll: Wonder goal the best of my career

Andy Carroll struck a wonder goal for West Ham.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll called his brilliant bicycle kick goal the best of his career following Saturday's 3-0 win vs. Crystal Palace.

Carroll's 79th minute goal helped seal a vital three points for West Ham, who were without Dimitri Payet after his reported refusal to play.

"I think it has to be," Carroll told West Ham TV, when asked if it was his best goal, after the match. "Michail Antonio's put a perfect ball in, I've gone for it and it went in.

"I've [tried a bicycle kick] in training and hit the post recently. I've been practicing. I hit it sweet, I caught it sweet and it went in. I'm well chuffed."

The win pushed the Hammers up to 12th place and ended a two-game losing run. After a tough first half, Sofiane Feghouli opened the scoring on 68 minutes, tapping in Antonio's pass after a clever move involving Mark Noble.

Eleven minutes later, Carroll timed his leap perfectly to meet Antonio's cross and send it beyond Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Manuel Lanzini completed the rout four minutes from time.

Carroll credited his teammates for the impressive answer to a difficult week.

"I think all the lads in the dressing room are fantastic," he added. "They know what it means to the fans and to the club. We've stuck together and it really showed today.

"[The Payet situation has] been tough, but to put all that work behind us and work together as a team regardless has been fantastic."

Meanwhile, manager Slaven Bilic branded West Ham "magnificent'' after they shrugged off Payet's absence.

Bilic was eager to put the spotlight on the players who proved their commitment to the club, rather than the wantaway midfielder whose image outside the stadium needed a steward to protect it from potential vandalism.

"It was a great day for us,'' said the Hammers boss. "I would like to praise the players, they showed everything we asked them for. I would say we were magnificent.

"They wanted to show commitment, determination, willpower and effort to win the game and that's what they did, all of them. I can call it almost the perfect result. Well done to the lads and to the crowd.

"Payet is a great player so you are losing quality, but the team showed it is about the team and not individuals. This is a great example for that.

"So let's talk about Carroll, or Darren Randolph, or Mark Noble. Michail Antonio had flu and a temperature of 38.4 last night. He showed brilliant determination, brilliant quality. That's what I want to talk about.''