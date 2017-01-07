Slaven Bilic: 'It's hard to say anything positive' about 5-0 defeat

Sid Lowe and Raf Honigstein see Pep Guardiola as a bit more on edge at Man City than he was at Barca and Bayern.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said it was hard to find any positives from his side's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday night.

The visitors played a strong lineup and were rewarded with a resounding victory thanks to Yaya Toure's penalty, Havard Nordtveit's own-goal and strikes from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones.

It was another chastening evening for West Ham at the London Stadium and Bilic admitted: "It was a very bad night. It's hard to say anything positive."

However, Bilic said that the Hammer's opening 30 minutes was acceptable until Angelo Ogbonna gave away a debatable penalty.

"We started well for half an hour until the penalty," Bilic said. "The penalty looked a bit soft but it's hard to talk about that when you lose 5-0."

Bilic also lamented Sofiane Feghouli's miss of an open net that would have levelled the score in the first half.

"In the crucial moments we had a great chance to equalise," the coach said. "But then we started to chase them on a big pitch which is very difficult to do against them.

"We gave them too much space and they scored two more goals. It was game over at half-time."

