Slaven Bilic: 'It's hard to say anything positive' about 5-0 defeat

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bilic: 'Hard to say anything positive' on loss

West Ham United ESPN staff
Read

Bilic players have no answers

West Ham Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read
Moussa Dembele salvaged a point for Celtic on Tuesday.

£20m Dembele offer too low - Celtic assistant

Celtic PA Sport
Read

Man City ease to victory at West Ham

The Match Nick Miller
Read

West Ham 0-5 Manchester City

English FA Cup
Read
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester CityManchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring.

Hammers' Snodgrass bid rejected - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Elabdellaoui eyed by Prem trio - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Hogan to cost West Ham £12.5m - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

West Ham hint at £20m offer for Dembele

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Sturridge to Arsenal?

International
Read

Defoe interested in West Ham return - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Bilic relieved with Feghouli decision

English FA Cup
Read

Defoe would prefer move back to West Ham - Jenas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Red Bull not planning West Ham takeover

West Ham United Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Simone Zaza

West Ham's summer 2016 a wasted window

West Ham United Richard Jolly
Read

Cottee wants West Ham return for Defoe

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

Sunderland reject £6m Defoe bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Feghouli red card vs. United overturned

West Ham United ESPN staff
Read

Dean to referee Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

English FA Cup PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Slaven Bilic: 'It's hard to say anything positive' about 5-0 defeat

Sid Lowe and Raf Honigstein see Pep Guardiola as a bit more on edge at Man City than he was at Barca and Bayern.
The FC crew examine the reasons Pep Guardiola may be struggling to adapt in the Premier League..

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said it was hard to find any positives from his side's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday night.

The visitors played a strong lineup and were rewarded with a resounding victory thanks to Yaya Toure's penalty, Havard Nordtveit's own-goal and strikes from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones.

It was another chastening evening for West Ham at the London Stadium and Bilic admitted: "It was a very bad night. It's hard to say anything positive."

West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester CityManchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

However, Bilic said that the Hammer's opening 30 minutes was acceptable until Angelo Ogbonna gave away a debatable penalty.

"We started well for half an hour until the penalty," Bilic said. "The penalty looked a bit soft but it's hard to talk about that when you lose 5-0."

Bilic also lamented Sofiane Feghouli's miss of an open net that would have levelled the score in the first half.

"In the crucial moments we had a great chance to equalise," the coach said. "But then we started to chase them on a big pitch which is very difficult to do against them.

"We gave them too much space and they scored two more goals. It was game over at half-time."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.