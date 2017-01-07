Slaven Bilic: 'It's hard to say anything positive' about 5-0 defeat
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said it was hard to find any positives from his side's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday night.
The visitors played a strong lineup and were rewarded with a resounding victory thanks to Yaya Toure's penalty, Havard Nordtveit's own-goal and strikes from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones.
It was another chastening evening for West Ham at the London Stadium and Bilic admitted: "It was a very bad night. It's hard to say anything positive."
However, Bilic said that the Hammer's opening 30 minutes was acceptable until Angelo Ogbonna gave away a debatable penalty.
"We started well for half an hour until the penalty," Bilic said. "The penalty looked a bit soft but it's hard to talk about that when you lose 5-0."
Bilic also lamented Sofiane Feghouli's miss of an open net that would have levelled the score in the first half.
"In the crucial moments we had a great chance to equalise," the coach said. "But then we started to chase them on a big pitch which is very difficult to do against them.
"We gave them too much space and they scored two more goals. It was game over at half-time."
Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.