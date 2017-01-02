Tony Cottee wants West Ham return for Jermain Defoe

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Cottee wants West Ham return for Defoe

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

Sunderland reject £6m Defoe bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Feghouli red card vs. United overturned

West Ham United ESPN staff
Read

Dean to referee Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

English FA Cup PA Sport
Read

Zaza wants Serie A return - father

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Pep's comments will affect the players

ESPN FC TV
Read

Chelsea track Hammers' Antonio - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

The Sweeper: A very unhappy Pep Guardiola

English Premier League
Read

West Ham appealing Feghouli red card

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Webb: Feghouli red card understandable

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham 'do not want to sell' Payet

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Was Feghouli's red card deserved?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bilic: Jones' slide was more dangerous

English Premier League
Read
Manuel Lanzini and Dimitri Payet

Lanzini can't save West Ham from defeat

West Ham Player Ratings Peter Thorne
Read

West Ham's Bilic: 2 decisions 'totally unfair'

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mou has coped with many referee decisions

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: We don't chase records

English Premier League
Read

Bilic responds to Feghouli red card

English Premier League
Read

Man United march on vs. 10-man Hammers

The Match Nick Ames
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Tony Cottee wants West Ham return for Jermain Defoe

West Ham have reportedly had a bid turned down for Sunderland's Jermain Defoe.

Tony Cottee believes Jermain Defoe should return to West Ham and win doubting fans around with goals.

The Hammers have reportedly had a bid for their former player turned down by his current club, Sunderland.

Defoe joined West Ham as a 16-year-old in 1999 and was a big hit with fans until he handed in a transfer request within 24 hours of the club's relegation from the Premier League in 2003. He joined Tottenham the following year.

Defoe took his goal tally for the season to 11 with two penalties in Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool and appears vital to the Black Cats' survival hopes.

The 34-year-old was booed when West Ham met Sunderland at the London Stadium in October.

However, Cottee thinks the Hammers fans would quickly take to the striker again, even if some may not want to see him return.

The 51-year-old, who played nearly 300 games for the Hammers in two spells and -- like Defoe -- has also represented England, said: "Once he's scored his first goal for the club we'll be singing his name.

"It's important West Ham get a goalscorer in now because we want to move up.''

On Defoe's initial departure from Upton Park, Sky Sports News pundit Cottee added: "I think he was poorly advised, I do believe that.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.