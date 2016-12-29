Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Bilic frustrated as West Ham lose at Leicester

West Ham PA Sport
Read

Bilic: We just couldn't break them

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: 2016 will remain in our hearts

English Premier League
Read
Leicester City 1-0 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Randolph denies Mahrez

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Slimani goal -- Leicester (20')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mahrez chance -- Leicester (2')

Premier League Highlights
Read
Slaven Bilic shows frustration after West Ham lose at Leicester City

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic laments missing the opportunity to equalise in the second half vs. Leicester in a 1-0 defeat.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic said he was "angry" and "frustrated" after seeing his side finish the year with a 1-0 defeat at champions Leicester City.

Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the game after 20 minutes, with Michail Antonio coming closest to levelling when he hit the bar in the first half. Despite dominating after the break, West Ham could not force an equaliser.

Defeat ended the Hammers' run of three straight wins and they are just two points above Leicester, but boss Bilic was philosophical, if annoyed with the result.

"We played a good game. I'm very disappointed, angry, frustrated we lost," he said. "They started better, we knew they were going to start aggressively and for the first 20 minutes they deserved the goal.

"I'm very disappointed but we played a good game and that makes one part of me satisfied. We look good but that final product wasn't there.''

The game had eight yellow cards -- five for Leicester and three for the Hammers -- but Bilic dismissed any suggestions it was a dirty game.

"I didn't see it like that, I saw it as a very important game for both sides," he added. "A few players from their side and one or two from ours went in full speed tackles but sometimes were late."

