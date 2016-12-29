Slaven Bilic shows frustration after West Ham lose at Leicester City

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic laments missing the opportunity to equalise in the second half vs. Leicester in a 1-0 defeat.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic said he was "angry" and "frustrated" after seeing his side finish the year with a 1-0 defeat at champions Leicester City.

Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the game after 20 minutes, with Michail Antonio coming closest to levelling when he hit the bar in the first half. Despite dominating after the break, West Ham could not force an equaliser.

Defeat ended the Hammers' run of three straight wins and they are just two points above Leicester, but boss Bilic was philosophical, if annoyed with the result.

"We played a good game. I'm very disappointed, angry, frustrated we lost," he said. "They started better, we knew they were going to start aggressively and for the first 20 minutes they deserved the goal.

"I'm very disappointed but we played a good game and that makes one part of me satisfied. We look good but that final product wasn't there.''

The game had eight yellow cards -- five for Leicester and three for the Hammers -- but Bilic dismissed any suggestions it was a dirty game.

"I didn't see it like that, I saw it as a very important game for both sides," he added. "A few players from their side and one or two from ours went in full speed tackles but sometimes were late."