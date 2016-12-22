Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Next

West Ham chiefs deny Red Bull sale report

West Ham United ESPN staff
Read

Bilic: Crazy if Swansea sacked Bradley

English Premier League
Read

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bradley 'fully committed' to Swansea fight

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Prem: Carroll bags West Ham's fourth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Llorente pulls one back for Swans

Premier League Highlights
Read
Swansea CitySwansea City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Antonio pours it on for Hammers

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Reid doubles West Ham's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Ayew tap-in gives West Ham lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

West Ham won't limit Carroll's time - Bilic

West Ham United PA Sport
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Hammers' continued struggles at home

Report Card: West Ham Peter Thorne
Read
Carlos Bacca celebrates after opening the scoring for AC Milan against Lazio.

West Ham have renewed Bacca interest

West Ham United
Read

Burley: Payet needs out of West Ham

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bradley: I've come here to be myself

English Premier League
Read

Will West Ham pile misery on Bradley?

English Premier League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
West Ham officials deny reports of sale talks with Red Bull

West Ham have been linked to possible takeovers since moving to the London Stadium.

West Ham's co-owners on Monday refuted reports that the Premier League club are the target of a £200 million takeover bid from Austrian drinks giant Red Bull.

Red Bull has invested heavily in football in recent years and now owns top-flight clubs in Austria and Germany -- FC Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

West Ham moved to the London Stadium in August and since then have been linked with takeovers from Qatari and Chinese consortiums

But asked about a potential sale, West Ham co-owner David Gold wrote on Twitter: "I am unaware of any communication with the company that own Red Bull."

Co-owner David Sullivan also denied the report in a statement on the club's website.

"The story that appeared in The Sun on Boxing Day morning regarding the possible sale of the club to Red Bull is six months out of date," he said.

"We did have a tentative approach to buy the club for £650m from external investors in August this year, but I want to reiterate that we, the current owners, have NO DESIRE to sell the club unless it is to somebody like the king of Saudi Arabia who can take it to a level we cannot ourselves hope to reach."

