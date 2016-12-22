West Ham officials deny reports of sale talks with Red Bull

West Ham have been linked to possible takeovers since moving to the London Stadium.

West Ham's co-owners on Monday refuted reports that the Premier League club are the target of a £200 million takeover bid from Austrian drinks giant Red Bull.

Red Bull has invested heavily in football in recent years and now owns top-flight clubs in Austria and Germany -- FC Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

West Ham moved to the London Stadium in August and since then have been linked with takeovers from Qatari and Chinese consortiums

But asked about a potential sale, West Ham co-owner David Gold wrote on Twitter: "I am unaware of any communication with the company that own Red Bull."

Co-owner David Sullivan also denied the report in a statement on the club's website.

"The story that appeared in The Sun on Boxing Day morning regarding the possible sale of the club to Red Bull is six months out of date," he said.

"We did have a tentative approach to buy the club for £650m from external investors in August this year, but I want to reiterate that we, the current owners, have NO DESIRE to sell the club unless it is to somebody like the king of Saudi Arabia who can take it to a level we cannot ourselves hope to reach."