Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By ESPN Staff
West Ham considering January move for Milan's Carlos Bacca - Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic spoke ahead of West Ham's clash with Swansea, and discussed Diafra Sakho's injury.

Slaven Bilic has said West Ham might renew their pursuit of AC Milan's out-of-favour striker Carlos Bacca in the January transfer window.

Bacca, 30, has not featured regularly in manager Vincenza Montella's lineup thus far in the Serie A campaign and the Hammers are short on options up front as the Premier League nears the midpoint of the 2016-17 season.

Bilic and West Ham made a push for Bacca in the summer and with Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew not fully fit and Juventus loanee Simone Zaza's stay at the London Stadium a total disaster so far, a winter move could be in the offing.

Bilic said: "Maybe. We tried. He was one of our targets in the summer. It was in the papers and it was true.

Carlos Bacca celebrates after opening the scoring for AC Milan against Lazio.
AC Milan's Carlos Bacca is a winter target for West Ham, according to manager Slaven Bilic.

"But then the deal didn't go through because of a few things and he decided to stay at Milan. He is still there. He doesn't play a lot which is also an issue.

"We need a player with match fitness. This is the Premier League. There is always a risk -- even more players that do have match fitness and are playing week in, week out.

"I'm not just talking about Bacca but lots of that type of player."

West Ham have more injury woe, as Bilic informed reporters earlier on Thursday that Senegal striker Diafra Sakho is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a back injury that required surgery.

Sakho, 26, has made only two Premier League appearances this season, and will now miss the festive period and next month's African Nations Cup.

