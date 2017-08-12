West Brom lose appeal against Hal Robson-Kanu red card

Hal Robson-Kanu was sent off for an elbow to Matt Lowton.

West Brom have lost their appeal against the red card Hal Robson-Kanu received at the weekend.

The 28-year-old Wales international striker was shown a straight red card late on in his side's 1-0 Premier League victory against Burnley at Turf Moor following an aerial challenge with home defender Matt Lowton.

Albion contested the decision on the ground of wrongful dismissal but an FA Commission has upheld the decision and Robson-Kanu will now serve a three-match suspension.

"Hal Robson-Kanu's sending off at Burnley on Saturday has been upheld by an FA commission," a statement on West Brom's website confirmed.

"Albion appealed against referee Martin Atkinson's decision to award a red card following an aerial challenge with Burnley's Matthew Lowton.

"The decision means Robson-Kanu will now be suspended from Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie at Accrington and the Premier League games against Stoke and Brighton."

Robson-Kanu was sent off shortly after scoring the only goal of the game, which saw West Brom maintain their 100 percent start to the new Premier League campaign.

It is unlikely Robson-Kanu would have started at Accrington, with West Brom head coach Tony Pulis expected to give his fringe players some game time.

The likes of Rekeem Harper, Jonathan Leko and Kane Wilson have been included in the squad for both Premier League matches so far this season, but the young trio could start the second-round tie on Tuesday night, along with Boaz Myhill and Salomon Rondon.

James Morrison may be involved for the first time this season as he steps up his fitness following a knee injury.