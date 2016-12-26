Tony Pulis hails Hal Robson-Kanu as West Brom beat Southampton

Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Hal Robson-Kanu lifted West Brom to victory.

Pulis hails 'wonderful' Robson-Kanu

West Bromwich Albion PA Sport
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Van Dijk sees red

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Robson-Kanu puts West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Phillips' quick West Brom equaliser

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Long goal -- Southampton (41')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read
Berahino vs Northampton 160823

West Brom make third offer to Berahino

West Brom PA Sport
Read

McClean signs new West Brom contract

Transfers PA Sport
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

The race for the last Prem spot in Europe

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Foster superb in West Brom defeat

West Brom Player Ratings Matt Evans
Read

West Brom loan McManaman to Sheff. Wed.

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Wenger understands Giroud frustration

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Boxing Day rewind

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pulis: Deja vu with Chelsea loss

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Highlights
Read

Leicester prepared to sell Schlupp - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Tony Pulis hails Hal Robson-Kanu as West Brom beat Southampton

Hal Robson-Kanu had a huge impact on his first Premier League start of the season, with the winner against Southampton.

Tony Pulis believes Hal Robson-Kanu's winner at Southampton justified West Bromwich Albion's "big risk'' in signing the Wales international in the summer.

Robson-Kanu's stunning strike sealed West Brom's 2-1 win at St Mary's on Saturday, with the 27-year-old firing his first Premier League goal in more than three years.

Former Reading man Robson-Kanu helped Wales to the Euro 2016 semifinals in the summer, though was without a club when the season started.

SouthamptonSouthampton
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

West Brom stepped in at the last minute to offer the London-born striker a route back to the top flight, and he capped his first start for the Baggies with a sweetly struck winner against Southampton.

"It was always a risk, it was a big risk for us to bring him in in the summer,'' Pulis said of Robson-Kanu, who started at Southampton ahead of West Brom's seven-goal top scorer Salomon Rondon. "But he's been wonderful, as a back-up because that's what he's been. He's shown today he's kept his fitness levels well and his attitude is fabulous.

"Sometimes as a manager it drops for you and sometimes it doesn't. You leave yourself open for criticism if Hal hadn't scored and we'd lost the game. You toss a coin and it lands well for you, which I'm very pleased for.''

Robson-Kanu hit seven Premier League goals with Reading in the 2012-13 campaign but spent the next three seasons in the Championship with the Royals.

Since joining West Brom, the forward has made 13 substitute appearances but marked his first league start in style. Shane Long put Saints ahead only for Matt Phillips to drill in the equaliser, before Robson-Kanu fired the winner just after half-time.

Hal Robson-Kanu lifted West Brom to victory.
Hal Robson-Kanu scored the winner for West Brom against Southampton.

"It was a great goal, Hal played well and worked hard. His attitude has been fantastic,'' Pulis added. "I keep telling people with these 25-man squads, it's the people outside the 11 that actually determine the spirit and togetherness in the dressing room. And he's been absolutely fantastic.

"His attitude round the club, his willingness to work and join in, even though he's only been almost a bit-part player, because of Salomon, has been fantastic. And I can't speak more highly of his character.''

Claude Puel said his Southampton side shot themselves in the foot for dominating possession -- but only producing one shot on target.

Asked if he felt angry and frustrated in defeat, Puel said: "It's all these feelings and more and I am disappointed for all the squad. We could do better with concentration when we conceded straight after scoring. It's our fault for this.

"It's a difficult moment for the squad and I think all the team know the situation of the season. Now it's important to keep our calm, have good spirit and a good reaction for the next game with strong character, and the work is important to look after for the next game. It's a difficult moment for today, but I have confidence in all my players."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.