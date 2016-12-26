Tony Pulis hails Hal Robson-Kanu as West Brom beat Southampton

Hal Robson-Kanu had a huge impact on his first Premier League start of the season, with the winner against Southampton.

Tony Pulis believes Hal Robson-Kanu's winner at Southampton justified West Bromwich Albion's "big risk'' in signing the Wales international in the summer.

Robson-Kanu's stunning strike sealed West Brom's 2-1 win at St Mary's on Saturday, with the 27-year-old firing his first Premier League goal in more than three years.

Former Reading man Robson-Kanu helped Wales to the Euro 2016 semifinals in the summer, though was without a club when the season started.

West Brom stepped in at the last minute to offer the London-born striker a route back to the top flight, and he capped his first start for the Baggies with a sweetly struck winner against Southampton.

"It was always a risk, it was a big risk for us to bring him in in the summer,'' Pulis said of Robson-Kanu, who started at Southampton ahead of West Brom's seven-goal top scorer Salomon Rondon. "But he's been wonderful, as a back-up because that's what he's been. He's shown today he's kept his fitness levels well and his attitude is fabulous.

"Sometimes as a manager it drops for you and sometimes it doesn't. You leave yourself open for criticism if Hal hadn't scored and we'd lost the game. You toss a coin and it lands well for you, which I'm very pleased for.''

Robson-Kanu hit seven Premier League goals with Reading in the 2012-13 campaign but spent the next three seasons in the Championship with the Royals.

Since joining West Brom, the forward has made 13 substitute appearances but marked his first league start in style. Shane Long put Saints ahead only for Matt Phillips to drill in the equaliser, before Robson-Kanu fired the winner just after half-time.

"It was a great goal, Hal played well and worked hard. His attitude has been fantastic,'' Pulis added. "I keep telling people with these 25-man squads, it's the people outside the 11 that actually determine the spirit and togetherness in the dressing room. And he's been absolutely fantastic.

"His attitude round the club, his willingness to work and join in, even though he's only been almost a bit-part player, because of Salomon, has been fantastic. And I can't speak more highly of his character.''

Claude Puel said his Southampton side shot themselves in the foot for dominating possession -- but only producing one shot on target.

Asked if he felt angry and frustrated in defeat, Puel said: "It's all these feelings and more and I am disappointed for all the squad. We could do better with concentration when we conceded straight after scoring. It's our fault for this.

"It's a difficult moment for the squad and I think all the team know the situation of the season. Now it's important to keep our calm, have good spirit and a good reaction for the next game with strong character, and the work is important to look after for the next game. It's a difficult moment for today, but I have confidence in all my players."