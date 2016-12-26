West Brom make third contract offer to struggling striker Saido Berahino

West Brom manager Tony Pulis compares their tough 1-0 away loss against Arsenal to one of the same result vs. Chelsea.

West Brom have made a third contract offer to Saido Berahino despite the striker's wretched year.

The 23-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and Albion have been in talks with him since the summer.

Without an agreement the Baggies will lose him for a tribunal fee in the summer and could see him go for almost nothing if he moves abroad.

Albion feel they can still turn his career around while also wanting to protect their asset with the striker having failed to play since September because of fitness issues.

Berahino currently earns £20,000-a-week at The Hawthorns and a new contract is expected to at least double his wages. Discussions are ongoing with a release clause expected to be included in the deal.

"We've made Saido an offer and we're trying to get him to sign,'' said boss Tony Pulis.

"It's there, the offer is there, it's a fantastic offer. We've made it hoping the lad will sign, it's up to him and his people to come back and negotiate.

"He's a talented player, it shows how talented he is because the club are still making offers now.

"I said four windows ago if I was Saido I would have signed it. You could have a buyout clause in the contract if someone came in and offered the money.

"All that stuff has been put to him and his representatives. The great thing about this is it will go either way so I won't have to talk about it in the next window. If we don't sign him his contract runs out.''

Saido Berahino has struggled with fitness issues this campaign, but West Brom are still keen to sign him to a new deal.

Albion pulled out of contract talks in 2014 when Berahino was arrested for drink driving, which he pleaded guilty to and was banned from driving for a year in January 2015.

They also rejected several bids from Tottenham, the final offer rising to £23 million, on deadline day 18 months ago.

That sparked a strike threat, via Twitter, from the forward after he scored 20 goals during 2014-15.

But he has scored just once in the Premier League since October 2015, although Crystal Palace and Stoke still made offers of around £20m in the summer.

The Baggies rejected them having failed to sign a replacement after backing out of a £15m move for West Ham's Diafra Sakho with doubts over the striker's fitness.

Berahino's fitness has been a constant problem this season and the club sent him to France for a personal training programme in November after ruling he was overweight.

The club, who go to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, had already confirmed on Friday that winger James McClean had signed a new two-and-a-half year deal.

The 27-year-old has agreed an improved contract, which also includes an option for another year at The Hawthorns.