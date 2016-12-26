West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster signs new contract until 2019
West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new contract with the club.
The 33-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of the current campaign, has put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2019.
Foster has been an ever-present for the Baggies this season and recently made his 150th Premier League appearance for the club.
