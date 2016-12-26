West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster signs new contract until 2019

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
ArsenalArsenal
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Foster signs new contract until 2019

West Brom PA Sport
Read

Pulis challenges targets to join West Brom

West Bromwich Albion PA Sport
Read

What went wrong for Schneiderlin?

English Premier League
Read

Does Ozil deserve criticism?

English Premier League
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin asked to leave Man Utd - Mou

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Wenger understands Oscar move

English Premier League
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

West Brom soaring above expectations

Report Card: West Brom Matthew Evans
Read

Boxing Day Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

West Brom make Schneiderlin bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Matip has refused ANC duty - Cameroon

Cameroon Ian Holyman
Read

West Brom's McAuley has no plans to retire

West Bromwich Albion PA Sport
Read

Ibra is 'on a different planet'

ESPN FC TV
Read

West Brom 0-2 Manchester United

Highlights
Read

Pulis eager for transfer window to open

English Premier League
Read

Mou, Pulis at odds on Ibra, Rondon calls

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Nicol: Zlatan's challenge 'cowardly'

English Premier League
Read

Man United show off star power in win

The Match Nick Ames
Read

West Brom 0-2 Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read
By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster signs new contract until 2019

Ben Foster has hopes of a recall to the England squad.

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new contract with the club.

The 33-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of the current campaign, has put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2019.

Foster has been an ever-present for the Baggies this season and recently made his 150th Premier League appearance for the club.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.