Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Werder Bremen can avoid relegation - Aron Johannsson

Aron Johannsson has played seven games for Bremen this term.

Aron Johannsson is convinced Werder Bremen can turn their season around and avoid relegation to the second tier.

The club have lost three consecutive Bundesliga games, and only picked up nine points from their last 12 matches.

Last Sunday, Werder Bremen led FC Augsburg 2-1 away from home after attacker Max Kruse converted a penalty for his side.

The hosts levelled the score with just over 10 minutes left on the clock, and in the second minute of added time the U.S. international wasted a big chance to bring the match home for Werder, who lost, 3-2.

"I bear a great responsibility that we've lost that match," Johannsson, who was brought on after 67 minutes, told Kreiszeitung. "I am disappointed with myself, but on the other hand we should not have given that match out of our hands anyway.

"It wasn't the first chance I missed, and it won't be the last. That's part of my job. If we had not lost the match after that, it would not have been such a big deal."

Instead of returning home with all three points, Bremen conceded a goal in the dying seconds of the match, and extended their winless streak to five games.

Following three straight defeats, Werder now only are ahead of Hamburg, currently on the relegation playoff place, on goal difference, while Ingolstadt in the drop zone are only one point behind the two sides from the northern parts of Germany.

But Johannsson, who has played only seven games for Bremen this term, and most of them as a substitute, believes that Werder will stay in the league.

"We still have 15 matches, it's a lot of time. We shouldn't be talking about a Bremen crisis now. We need the support of our fans. We believe in us."

"It might not have been the best start into 2017, but we've got enough games and moreover enough quality in our squad. I have all the trust in our coaching staff, and I am convinced we won't be down there in the end."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

