Werder Bremen's Claudio Pizarro unsure about retirement decision

Claudio Pizarro is out of contract at the end of the season.

Claudio Pizarro has yet to make a decision on whether he will retire from professional football once his current deal at Werder Bremen expires in the summer.

Pizarro, 38, has scored 190 Bundesliga goals for both Bremen and Bayern Munich -- more than any other foreigner in the league's history.

However, the Peru international is slowly nearing the end of his career and has been struggling for fitness this term, featuring in only seven games for Bremen, while he has not scored since last May.

"I don't know, it also depends on how the second half of the season goes," Pizarro told reporters when asked whether he had just started his last winter training camp. "My body will tell me if I can continue."

Pizarro added that he has yet to hold talks with Bremen over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

With Chinese clubs currently splashing out big money on players from Europe, Pizarro did not rule out moving to the Far East should he decide to prolong his career.

"If I receive an offer from China, I will look at it and then make a decision," he said.

