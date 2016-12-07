The New Saints break Ajax's world record for consecutive wins

The New Saints have claimed their place in the history books.

Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints have broken the world record for consecutive wins.

The New Saints beat Cefn Druids 2-0 on Friday to seal their 27th win in a row -- breaking the record set by Johan Cruyff's Ajax Amsterdam team in 1972.

Aeron Edwards and Jonathon Routledge scored either side of half-time to seal the record-setting win for the club, after having beaten the same opposition 4-0 four days earlier.

The Oswestry-based side are on course to seal the Welsh treble for the third year in a row and a sixth consecutive title, having beaten the Druids for their 21st win from 21 games in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League.

Ajax set the original record in 1971-72 with the legendary "Total Football" side that included Cruyff, Arie Haan, Ruud Krol and Johan Neeskens picking up 19 Eredivisie wins, four in the European Cup and three in the Dutch Cup between October and March.

The 1995-96 version of the side, including the likes of Frank and Ronald de Boer, Edgar Davids and Jari Litmanen, won 25 games in a row under Louis van Gaal but fell one game short of equalling the record, while Brazilian side Coritiba won 24 games in 2011 and Real Madrid managed 22 during the 2014-15 season.

In November, Ajax sent East Kilbride a crate of 27 beers after the fifth-tier Scottish side beat the record (going on to win 30 straight games) but the feat was not recognised by Guinness World Records as the matches did not take place in a top division.

