AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
