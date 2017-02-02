Wellington Phoenix's Gui Finkler set to return to Brazil, miss two games

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Guilherme Finkler

Finkler set to miss two games

A-League AAP
Read
Des Buckingham (L) and Chris Greenacre

Phoenix need to rebound - Buckingham

A-League AAP
Read

Sydney FC 3-1 Wellington Phoenix

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney FC 3-1 Wellington Phoenix

Australian A-League
Read
Sydney FCSydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

New Zealand legend Steve Sumner dies

New Zealand Associated Press
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante

Phoenix depth the key to goals - Durante

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington celebrate Roy Krishna's goal.

FFA reject Phoenix's heatstroke claims

A-League AAP
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix striker Kosta Barbarouses

Phoenix seek redemption in Adelaide

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Des Buckingham (L) and Chris Greenacre

Wellington Phoenix to stay grounded

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix's Chris Greenacre

Phoenix steel for Victory challenge

A-League AAP
Read
Benjamin Litfin

Litfin quits Phoenix, back to Australia

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz

Phoenix a work in progress: Smeltz

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz

Smeltz eyes off warm return to Wellington

A-League AAP
Read
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Wellington Phoenix's Gui Finkler set to return to Brazil, miss two games

Sydney FC edged closer to an unbeaten season with a comfortable win over Wellington Phoenix.
Sydney FC edged closer to an unbeaten season with a comfortable win over Wellington Phoenix.

Midfielder Gui Finkler is flying to Brazil to meet his newborn daughter, ruling him out of the Wellington Phoenix's next two A-League games.

Finkler will miss Saturday's home match against Melbourne City and the fixture away to the Brisbane Roar a week later.

He is returning to his native Brazil to be with wife Karine and their first daughter Rafaela.

Finkler, 31, had planned to attend the birth but Rafaela arrived early.

He will return to New Zealand for the clash against the Perth Glory in Auckland on March 4.

Former Melbourne Victory playmaker Finkler has played 18 of 19 games this season, scoring two goals and registering a lone assist.

He has come off the bench in the last two games for the eighth-placed Phoenix, both ending in 3-1 losses to Western Sydney and Sydney FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.