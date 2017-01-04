Phoenix face season-defining game against Victory - Chris Greenacre

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
2
0
FT
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix's Chris Greenacre

Phoenix steel for Victory challenge

A-League AAP
Read
Benjamin Litfin

Litfin quits Phoenix, back to Australia

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
1
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz

Phoenix a work in progress: Smeltz

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz

Smeltz eyes off warm return to Wellington

A-League AAP
Read
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Shane Smeltz

Ins and Outs: Smeltz set for Phoenix return

A-League ESPN staff
Read
Shane Smeltz

Phoenix signing Smeltz set to face Glory

A-League AAP
Read
Mark Bosnich

Phoenix reject Bosnich A-League claims

A-League AAP
Read
Des Buckingham & Chris Greenacre

Buckingham, Greenacre to stay at Phoenix helm

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix defender Tom Doyle

Tom Doyle earns Nix contract extension

A-League AAP
Read

Bosnich questions Nix place in A-League

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix

A-League top-four finish viable: Phoenix

A-League AAP
Read
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix's Adam Parkhouse

Doyle poised for Phoenix starting return

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix take it slow

A-League AAP
Read
Shane Smeltz

Phoenix return for striker Shane Smeltz

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix head coach Ernie Merrick

New coach crucial to Phoenix future

A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Phoenix face season-defining game against Victory - Chris Greenacre

Wellington Phoenix's Chris Greenacre
Chris Greenacre is hoping the Wellington Phoenix can come away with a good result against Melbourne Victory.

Wellington Phoenix face a season-defining game against Melbourne Victory in Tuesday's A-League catch-up match, co-coach Chris Greenacre believes.

Three days after downing the Central Coast Mariners 1-0 at Westpac Stadium, Wellington host the second-placed Victory in a game rescheduled following the magnitude 7.8 Kaikoura earthquake in mid-November.

The Phoenix then go on to host Brisbane Roar on Saturday, completing three games in eight days, and eyeing the chance to move up the ladder from seventh spot.

"This could be a season-defining moment," Greenacre said.

"If we can get results, and this is hypothetical, we're back in the top four, and the season's turned on its head.

"That's not looking forward too early, that's the reality of having a game in hand."

However, Greenacre is under no illusions as to the task Wellington face.

Victory are on a six-game winning streak, five points behind league leaders Sydney FC, and boast plenty of firepower.

Besart Berisha, who has 12 goals for the season and 93 in a spectacular six-season A-League career, and All Whites striker Marco Rojas, with 10 goals this season, have proven a lethal combination.

"Victory are on fire this year," Greenacre said.

"It's important we really take the game to them - we can't sit back and let Victory dictate play and dictate the speed of the game."

That was exactly what happened last time the two teams met -- in a horror showing in October, Berisha scored a hat trick and Rojas a brace as Wellington were overwhelmed 6-1 at Etihad Stadium.

Greenacre says there's no hiding from that result, which serves as prime motivation for a better showing on Tuesday.

Comments

