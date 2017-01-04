Phoenix face season-defining game against Victory - Chris Greenacre

Chris Greenacre is hoping the Wellington Phoenix can come away with a good result against Melbourne Victory.

Wellington Phoenix face a season-defining game against Melbourne Victory in Tuesday's A-League catch-up match, co-coach Chris Greenacre believes.

Three days after downing the Central Coast Mariners 1-0 at Westpac Stadium, Wellington host the second-placed Victory in a game rescheduled following the magnitude 7.8 Kaikoura earthquake in mid-November.

The Phoenix then go on to host Brisbane Roar on Saturday, completing three games in eight days, and eyeing the chance to move up the ladder from seventh spot.

"This could be a season-defining moment," Greenacre said.

"If we can get results, and this is hypothetical, we're back in the top four, and the season's turned on its head.

"That's not looking forward too early, that's the reality of having a game in hand."

However, Greenacre is under no illusions as to the task Wellington face.

Victory are on a six-game winning streak, five points behind league leaders Sydney FC, and boast plenty of firepower.

Besart Berisha, who has 12 goals for the season and 93 in a spectacular six-season A-League career, and All Whites striker Marco Rojas, with 10 goals this season, have proven a lethal combination.

"Victory are on fire this year," Greenacre said.

"It's important we really take the game to them - we can't sit back and let Victory dictate play and dictate the speed of the game."

That was exactly what happened last time the two teams met -- in a horror showing in October, Berisha scored a hat trick and Rojas a brace as Wellington were overwhelmed 6-1 at Etihad Stadium.

Greenacre says there's no hiding from that result, which serves as prime motivation for a better showing on Tuesday.