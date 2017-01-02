Shane Smeltz knows Wellington Phoenix can improve in the A-League

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Next
Wellington Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz

Phoenix a work in progress: Smeltz

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz

Smeltz eyes off warm return to Wellington

A-League AAP
Read
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory 2-1 Wellington Pheonix

Australian A-League
Read
Shane Smeltz

Ins and Outs: Smeltz set for Phoenix return

A-League ESPN staff
Read
Shane Smeltz

Phoenix signing Smeltz set to face Glory

A-League AAP
Read
Mark Bosnich

Phoenix reject Bosnich A-League claims

A-League AAP
Read
Des Buckingham & Chris Greenacre

Buckingham, Greenacre to stay at Phoenix helm

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix defender Tom Doyle

Tom Doyle earns Nix contract extension

A-League AAP
Read

Bosnich questions Nix place in A-League

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix

A-League top-four finish viable: Phoenix

A-League AAP
Read
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix's Adam Parkhouse

Doyle poised for Phoenix starting return

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix take it slow

A-League AAP
Read
Shane Smeltz

Phoenix return for striker Shane Smeltz

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix head coach Ernie Merrick

New coach crucial to Phoenix future

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix's Adam Parkhouse

Phoenix hold onto defender Parkhouse

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington striker Hamish Watson

Phoenix striker keen to repay debts

A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
Shane Smeltz knows Wellington Phoenix can improve in the A-League

Wellington Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz
Shane Smeltz will be the key man for the Wellington Phoenix against the Central Coast Mariners.

Striker Shane Smeltz says the Wellington Phoenix are a work in progress and the A-League club know they have to improve.

Smeltz began his second stint with the Phoenix in a 2-1 away defeat to the Perth Glory last Thursday.

It was the first loss for the co-coaching team of Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre, who took over after Ernie Merrick resigned in early December.

As they eye a run of three home matches, the Phoenix are in eighth position on the competition ladder, four points outside the top six.

Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
"We certainly know what we need to work on," Smeltz said.

"It's a work in progress. We're playing a different way from what the boys were playing, I understand, four or five weeks ago.

"There's definitely room for improvement, we know that, and hopefully that's going to come sooner rather than later."

The much-travelled Smeltz played for the Phoenix between 2007 and 2009.

The 35-year-old All White lasted just more than an hour in his first match back in the A-League before being subbed and he said he knew he was going to fade in the second half.

His departure was quickly followed by that of the Phoenix's top-scorer, Roy Krishna, who was controversially shown a straight red card for a tackle on Shane Lowry.

The sending off means Krishna, who had scored in the 11th minute to take his season tally to eight goals, putting him equal fourth in the league, will miss the match against the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.

"He's key to the squad, that's for sure," Smeltz said.

"He's been doing well this season, so we'll certainly miss him, but I think we have players to come in that will do a great job."

Smeltz was among those to question whether Krishna should have got his marching orders.

"Personally I didn't make much of it at all," he said of the challenge. "I've seen far worse."

