By AAP
Wellington Phoenix's Shane Smeltz set to face old club Perth Glory

Shane Smeltz
Former Sydney FC striker Shane Smeltz could get some game time at the nib Stadium on Thursday.

Perth Glory are set to confront a blast from the past when they take on the Wellington Phoenix in Thursday night's A-League clash at nib Stadium.

Kiwi international Shane Smeltz was a fan favourite during his three-year stint at Glory, but he'll be enemy No. 1 on Thursday night when he lines up for the Phoenix.

Smeltz has signed on with Wellington for the rest of the A-League season, and he's expected to make his return off the bench against Perth.

Perth GloryPerth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
10:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Game Details

The 35-year-old won't be wearing his usual No. 9 -- that has already been taken by teammate Kosta Barbarouses.

So instead, he's been given permission by FFA to wear the number 99.

Phoenix have enjoyed somewhat of a revival since coach Ernie Merrick quit his post in early December.

Wellington have snared one win and three draws under co-coaches Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre.

Phoenix hope the addition of Smeltz will boost their struggling attack, which has netted just 13 goals in 12 games.

Only two points separates the eighth-placed Phoenix from fifth-placed Perth, making this match a critical encounter.

Glory's record 10-game unbeaten run at home came to a crashing halt in December when they suffered a shock 2-1 loss to lowly Newcastle Jets.

New Zealand striker Shane Smeltz discusses signing for Wellington Phoenix.

That defeat was followed by a 4-1 home loss to Sydney FC, leaving Glory's title hopes hanging by a thread.

Compounding Glory's woes were rumours that star recruit Rhys Williams would leave the club during the January transfer window.

That move still looks likely to eventuate, but Glory have at least sparked new life into their campaign with two fighting efforts on the road.

Goalkeeper Liam Reddy pulled off two penalty saves in his side's 3-3 draw with Melbourne City, while Glory snared another valuable point on the road when they drew 1-1 with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

The road results saw Glory jump up to fifth spot, but they are still six points adrift of the top four.

Glory coach Kenny Lowe was reluctant to look back at his side's recent troubles at home, instead preferring to focus on their fighting efforts on the road.

"Now it's time for us to maybe kick on hopefully," Lowe said.

Perth will enter the match without suspended midfielder Brandon Wilson, while Vince Lia has been rubbed out for Wellington.

