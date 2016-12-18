Tom Doyle signs two-year contract extension with the Wellington Phoenix

Tom Doyle has signed a two-year extension with the Wellington Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix full-back Tom Doyle has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with the A-League club.

Doyle, 24, spent the last six weeks injured with a hamstring complaint but returned to his favoured left-back role on Monday against the Jets.

He has made 34 appearances for the club, including 20 as the Nix finished ninth in last year's underwhelming campaign.

He has also made three appearances for the All Whites.

Doyle said he was happy to put any uncertainty over his future to bed.

"It was a great relief that the club saw the potential I have to fill that left back role for the next two years," Doyle said.

The return of Doyle to full fitness will also allow stand-in full-back Adam Parkhouse to shift further forward to the wing.

Doyle looked forward to combining with the 24-year-old Australian down the left flank in future games.

He was also excited to re-join club stalwarts such as Glen Moss and skipper Andrew Durante on the pitch, who he credited with helping him mature.