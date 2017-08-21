Stefano Okaka could consider Watford future with reduced role - sources

Marco Silva heaps praise on both Bournemouth and Watford, but highlights his team's killer instinct away from home.

Watford striker Stefano Okaka could be forced to consider his future at the club if he is not playing regularly this season, sources have told ESPN FC.

Okaka was surprisingly dropped to the bench for Saturday's win at Bournemouth despite his starring role against Liverpool on the opening weekend of the season.

The 28-year-old scored one goal and led the line impressively in the 3-3 draw against Liverpool, but Marco Silva left him out of the starting XI for this weekend's clash at Bournemouth.

Club record signing Andre Gray was given the nod to start ahead of Okaka, with the former Juventus forward left on the bench for the full 90 minutes at Bournemouth.

Okaka could find himself pushed further down the pecking order at Vicarage Road once captain and talisman Troy Deeney returns to fitness having missed the first two games of the season through injury.

Okaka, who impressed in preseason for Watford, is determined to be playing on a regular basis this season as he looks to try and play his way into the Italy squad ahead of next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

