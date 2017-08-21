Stefano Okaka could consider Watford future with reduced role - sources

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
2
0
LIVE 70'
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
2
1
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Okaka may consider Watford future - sources

Watford Peter O'Rourke
Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Silva: Watford deserved these three points

English Premier League
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

Premier League Highlights
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
WatfordWatford
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Hornets pick up first win

Premier League Highlights
Watford will do more transfer business - Silva

Watford PA Sport
Silva excited by Deeney's return for Watford

English Premier League
Watford 3-3 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Silva delighted with Watford's resilience

English Premier League
Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford

Doucoure may yet be worth the wait for Watford

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
New season, same old Liverpool

The Match Glenn Price
Watford 3-3 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
WatfordWatford
LiverpoolLiverpool
3
3
FT
Game Details
Deeney to remain Watford captain - Silva

Watford PA Sport
Last Time They Met: Watford 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
ESPN FC's predicted table and writers' picks

Premier League ESPN staff
Andre Gray celebrates scoring his hat trick.

Watford sign Gray for club record fee

Transfers PA Sport
WATCH: Watford's toughest preseason challenge

English Premier League
Richarlison

Watford complete Richarlison signing

Transfers ESPN staff
 By Peter O'Rourke
Stefano Okaka could consider Watford future with reduced role - sources

Marco Silva heaps praise on both Bournemouth and Watford, but highlights his team's killer instinct away from home.

Watford striker Stefano Okaka could be forced to consider his future at the club if he is not playing regularly this season, sources have told ESPN FC.

Okaka was surprisingly dropped to the bench for Saturday's win at Bournemouth despite his starring role against Liverpool on the opening weekend of the season.

The 28-year-old scored one goal and led the line impressively in the 3-3 draw against Liverpool, but Marco Silva left him out of the starting XI for this weekend's clash at Bournemouth.

Club record signing Andre Gray was given the nod to start ahead of Okaka, with the former Juventus forward left on the bench for the full 90 minutes at Bournemouth.

Okaka could find himself pushed further down the pecking order at Vicarage Road once captain and talisman Troy Deeney returns to fitness having missed the first two games of the season through injury.

Okaka, who impressed in preseason for Watford, is determined to be playing on a regular basis this season as he looks to try and play his way into the Italy squad ahead of next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

