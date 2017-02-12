Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
2
LIVE 88'
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Mazzarri: Watford loss a 'pity' after good start

Watford PA Sport
Read

United's win not reliant on Ibrahimovic

English Premier League
Read

Martial's reminder to Jose Mourinho

The Match John Brewin
Read

Man United 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Aaron Ramsey

M'Baye Niang was on target for Watford.

Walter Mazzarri: Watford's defeat to Man United a 'pity' after good start

Man United kept up the pressure on the top four after a comfortable win over Watford at Old Trafford.
Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri said Saturday's loss to Manchester United was a "pity after a strong start at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial impressed on his return to the United starting lineup, scoring one and providing the other as Jose Mourinho's men comfortably ran out winners.

But Mazzarri was left frustrated by aspects of his side's display, bemoaning wasteful play in midfield.

Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

"They are a very good team, for sure," the Italian said through an interpreter. "We have seen it today and also they had a great condition.

"It is a pity because we started very well. The important thing that we have to avoid is losing too many balls in the midfield. This is what cost us the result today.

"We started very well. We moved the ball very well during the game. We had good possession.

"Of course, on the last pass in their area we should have done a bit better. We had a chance with [Jose] Holebas, but, after they scored, for five to 10 minutes we lost a little bit of focus and especially defensively we committed some mistakes."

