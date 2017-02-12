Walter Mazzarri: Watford's defeat to Man United a 'pity' after good start

Man United kept up the pressure on the top four after a comfortable win over Watford at Old Trafford.

Craig Burley says Man United's win was important to show that they're not overly-dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scoring.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri said Saturday's loss to Manchester United was a "pity after a strong start at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial impressed on his return to the United starting lineup, scoring one and providing the other as Jose Mourinho's men comfortably ran out winners.

But Mazzarri was left frustrated by aspects of his side's display, bemoaning wasteful play in midfield.

"They are a very good team, for sure," the Italian said through an interpreter. "We have seen it today and also they had a great condition.

"It is a pity because we started very well. The important thing that we have to avoid is losing too many balls in the midfield. This is what cost us the result today.

"We started very well. We moved the ball very well during the game. We had good possession.

"Of course, on the last pass in their area we should have done a bit better. We had a chance with [Jose] Holebas, but, after they scored, for five to 10 minutes we lost a little bit of focus and especially defensively we committed some mistakes."