Watford boss Walter Mazzarri hails Brandon Mason after cup win

Jerome Sinclair celebrates his goal against Burton.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri insisted the performance of Brandon Mason against Burton proves English clubs can rely on homegrown players.

Mason, 19, celebrated his full debut by setting up the opener for Christian Kabasele as the Hornets eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

The full-back weaved into space down the left wing before producing a dangerous cross that was finished by Kabasele.

"Mason played wonderfully on his full debut with an assist for the goal,'' Mazzarri said. "We had Mason with us when we did pre-season. With young players it's very important for them to be with the first team and to make their debuts because this will make them grow as players.

"Sometimes it's fundamental to see what we've got at home in our own house and make these young players grow so that we don't always have to go abroad and sign players for a crazy amount of money.''

Jerome Sinclair put the result beyond Burton in the second half as Watford registered their first victory since Dec. 10.

"I like the FA Cup because it's a tournament that's highly considered in the UK. But most of all I like that we managed to win and that we also had a good performance,'' Mazzarri said. "My players played very well. We didn't take many risks and we managed to control the game very well. I'd like my team to always play in this way.''

Burton striker Luke Varney was carried off on a stretcher after taking a blow to the ribs in the second half and is facing a spell on the sidelines.

"Luke is on his way to hospital. He took a nasty knock in the ribs,'' Albion boss Nigel Clough said. "It was an innocuous challenge -- there were was nobody at fault for it - and Luke was struggling to catch his breath.

"He'll be checked out and hopefully he won't be out for too long. A whack in the ribs is horrible. It's very painful, but he was looked after superbly here at Watford.''