Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/4  Draw: 21/4  Away: 10/1 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Home: 21/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 3/1 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Football Association of Wales to appeal FIFA sanctions over poppies

Poppies were displayed around the Cardiff City Stadium for their match with Serbia in November.

The Football Association of Wales says it will appeal against the sanctions imposed by FIFA over its commemoration of Remembrance Day during the World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Cardiff on Nov. 12.

The FAW was fined 20,000 Swiss francs (just under £16,000) by the sport's governing body on Dec. 19 for the displays of poppies around the stadium.

FIFA interpreted the poppy as a political symbol, but the FAW disputed this at the time and has now indicated it will appeal against the fine imposed.

A statement from the association read: "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that it has received written reasons from FIFA's disciplinary committee relating to sanctions imposed during our World Cup qualifier against Serbia on November 12, 2016.

"Following this, the FAW have now informed FIFA of our intention to appeal the decision."

The Football Association, the Scottish Football Association and the Irish Football Association were also fined by FIFA over their commemorations, which act as a mark of respect to those who served and died in conflict.

The SFA indicated its intention to appeal on Thursday. England played Scotland at Wembley, with both sets of players wearing black armbands embroidered with a poppy.

The FAW and IFA decided not to take that step in their qualifiers but were nevertheless sanctioned by FIFA for other acts of remembrance, including in Wales' case the laying out of cards in the shape of a poppy for supporters at the Cardiff City Stadium to hold up.

FIFA said in December: ''Wales has been fined 20,000 Swiss francs in relation to several incidents, including the display of political symbols in the context of the Wales v Serbia match.''

The FA stated at the time the fines were imposed that it intended to appeal and requested to see the grounds for the decision.

The IFA cannot appeal because only fines above 15,000 Swiss francs can be challenged, and they were fined exactly that amount.

FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford stated his surprise in November that his organisation had been charged, after they heeded the advice from FIFA not to display the poppy symbol on players' equipment.

"Our intention was to show respect on Armistice weekend which we feel we did in the right and proper way," he said.

"We also adhered to the rules and regulations of the competition and the communication from FIFA prohibiting the FAW request for the players to wear the poppy symbol on the armbands or the field of play. We are particularly disappointed that one of the charges relates to supporters in the stands wearing poppies. Naturally as an association we will strongly contest the charges."

