English Premier League
English Premier League
Previous
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next
The Boot Room
Prem: Top saves from Week 3
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Prem: Top goals from Week 3
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Man United 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs compound Mourinho's misery
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Mourinho applauds Old Trafford fans following defeat
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Moura's second makes it 3-0 Tottenham
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Moura quickly doubles Tottenham's lead
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Kane heads Tottenham in front
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Lukaku beats Lloris but misses the open net
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea: Yedlin own goal the difference
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Fulham 4-2 Burnley: First win of the season
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace: Pereyra scores again
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Fulham 4-2 Burnley: First win of the season
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Yedlin own-goal gifts Chelsea the lead
English Premier League
1 day ago
Joselu equalizes for Newcastle
English Premier League
1 day ago
Schurrle seals it for the Cottagers
English Premier League
1 day ago
Hazard converts questionable penalty
English Premier League
1 day ago
Rudiger denied by the crossbar
English Premier League
1 day ago
Tarkowski gets one back for Burnley
English Premier League
1 day ago
Mitrovic doubles Fulham's lead
English Premier League
1 day ago
Mitrovic heads one in
English Premier League
1 day ago
Hendrick brings Burnley level
English Premier League
1 day ago
Seri hammers one in for Fulham
English Premier League
1 day ago
Zaha pulls one back for Crystal Palace
English Premier League
1 day ago
Holebas doubles Watford's lead
English Premier League
1 day ago
Pereyra puts Watford in front
English Premier League
1 day ago
