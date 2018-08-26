Previous
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Prem: Top goals from Week 3

Premier League Highlights

Prem: Top saves from Week 3

Premier League Highlights
Man United 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs compound Mourinho's misery

Premier League Highlights
Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Mourinho applauds Old Trafford fans following defeat

English Premier League
Moura's second makes it 3-0 Tottenham

English Premier League
Moura quickly doubles Tottenham's lead

English Premier League
Kane heads Tottenham in front

English Premier League
Lukaku beats Lloris but misses the open net

English Premier League
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea: Yedlin own goal the difference

Premier League Highlights
Fulham 4-2 Burnley: First win of the season

Premier League Highlights
Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace: Pereyra scores again

Premier League Highlights
Yedlin own-goal gifts Chelsea the lead

English Premier League
Joselu equalizes for Newcastle

English Premier League
Schurrle seals it for the Cottagers

English Premier League
Hazard converts questionable penalty

English Premier League
Rudiger denied by the crossbar

English Premier League
Tarkowski gets one back for Burnley

English Premier League
Mitrovic doubles Fulham's lead

English Premier League
Mitrovic heads one in

English Premier League
Hendrick brings Burnley level

English Premier League
Seri hammers one in for Fulham

English Premier League
Zaha pulls one back for Crystal Palace

English Premier League
Holebas doubles Watford's lead

English Premier League
Pereyra puts Watford in front

English Premier League
