Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next

Now Playing

Prem: 35 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool: Kane punishes shambolic Reds

Premier League Highlights
Everton 2-5 Arsenal: Koeman sacking imminent?

Premier League Highlights
Kane nets his second and Tottenham's fourth

Premier League Highlights
Dele Alli restores Spurs' two-goal cushion

Premier League Highlights
Salah cuts Tottenham's lead in half

Premier League Highlights
Son's effort rattles the crossbar

Premier League Highlights
Kane feeds Son to double Tottenham's lead

Premier League Highlights
Kane gets Tottenham off to a flying start

Premier League Highlights
Alexis Sanchez makes it five for Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Everton's Niasse pulls a late goal back

Premier League Highlights
Ramsey tacks on a fourth for Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Ozil and Lacazette combine for Arsenal's third

Premier League Highlights
Everton's Gueye receives a second yellow

Premier League Highlights
Ozil's header gives Arsenal the lead

Premier League Highlights
Monreal fires home Arsenal's equalizer

Premier League Highlights
Rooney's curler puts Everton in front

Premier League Highlights
Stoke 1-2 Bournemouth: Cherries hit quickly

Premier League Highlights
Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Southampton 1-0 West Brom: Boufal's late heroics

Premier League Highlights
Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Aguero equals City record

Premier League Highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Magpies down Eagles

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Boufal's magical solo goal puts Saints ahead

Premier League Highlights
Mooy slots one past Man United

Premier League Highlights
Swansea 1-2 Leicester: Okazaki the difference

Premier League Highlights
Bertrand's deflected free kick hits the woodwork

Premier League Highlights
