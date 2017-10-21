Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
2
1
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 10/3  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
LIVE 71'
Game Details
Home: 22/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 1/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 11/1  Away: 25/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 13/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Son's effort rattles the crossbar

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Kane feeds Son to double Tottenham's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kane gets Tottenham off to a flying start

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton 2-5 Arsenal: Koeman sacking imminent?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Alexis Sanchez makes it five for Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton's Niasse pulls a late goal back

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ramsey tacks on a fourth for Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ozil and Lacazette combine for Arsenal's third

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton's Gueye receives a second yellow

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ozil's header gives Arsenal the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Monreal fires home Arsenal's equalizer

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rooney's curler puts Everton in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke 1-2 Bournemouth: Cherries hit quickly

Premier League Highlights
Read

Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 1-0 West Brom: Boufal's late heroics

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Aguero equals City record

Premier League Highlights
Read

Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Magpies down Eagles

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 1-0 West Brom: Boufal's late heroics

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Boufal's magical solo goal puts Saints ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mooy slots one past Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea 1-2 Leicester: Okazaki the difference

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bertrand's deflected free kick hits the woodwork

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea 1-2 Leicester: Okazaki the difference

Premier League Highlights
Read

Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Magpies down Eagles

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Aguero equals City record

Premier League Highlights
Read

Huddersfield 2-1 Man United: Terriers pull off shock win

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke 1-2 Bournemouth: Cherries hit quickly

Premier League Highlights
Read

Newcastle's Merino sneaks one past Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rashford pulls one back for Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sane extends Man City's lead vs. Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Otamendi doubles Man City's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke's Diouf bundles in from close range

Premier League Highlights
Read