ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
2
1
LIVE
40'
Game Details
Home: 2/5
Draw: 10/3
Away: 15/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
LIVE
71'
Game Details
Home: 22/1
Draw: 7/2
Away: 1/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/14
Draw: 11/1
Away: 25/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1
Draw: 7/2
Away: 4/11
Odds from bet365
bet365
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11
Draw: 4/1
Away: 13/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20
Draw: 5/2
Away: 12/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Everton's Niasse pulls a late goal back
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Salah cuts Tottenham's lead in half
Premier League Highlights
15 minutes ago
Read
Son's effort rattles the crossbar
Premier League Highlights
23 minutes ago
Read
Kane feeds Son to double Tottenham's lead
Premier League Highlights
27 minutes ago
Read
Kane gets Tottenham off to a flying start
Premier League Highlights
35 minutes ago
Read
Everton 2-5 Arsenal: Koeman sacking imminent?
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Alexis Sanchez makes it five for Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Ramsey tacks on a fourth for Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Ozil and Lacazette combine for Arsenal's third
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Everton's Gueye receives a second yellow
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Ozil's header gives Arsenal the lead
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Monreal fires home Arsenal's equalizer
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Rooney's curler puts Everton in front
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Stoke 1-2 Bournemouth: Cherries hit quickly
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day
Premier League Highlights
19 hours ago
Read
Southampton 1-0 West Brom: Boufal's late heroics
Premier League Highlights
20 hours ago
Read
Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Aguero equals City record
Premier League Highlights
20 hours ago
Read
Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Magpies down Eagles
Premier League Highlights
20 hours ago
Read
Southampton 1-0 West Brom: Boufal's late heroics
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Boufal's magical solo goal puts Saints ahead
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Mooy slots one past Man United
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Swansea 1-2 Leicester: Okazaki the difference
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Bertrand's deflected free kick hits the woodwork
Premier League Highlights
22 hours ago
Read
Swansea 1-2 Leicester: Okazaki the difference
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Magpies down Eagles
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Aguero equals City record
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
Huddersfield 2-1 Man United: Terriers pull off shock win
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
Stoke 1-2 Bournemouth: Cherries hit quickly
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
Newcastle's Merino sneaks one past Palace
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
Rashford pulls one back for Man United
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Sane extends Man City's lead vs. Burnley
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Otamendi doubles Man City's lead
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read