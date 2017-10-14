Previous
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE 42'
Game Details
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

West Ham 0-3 Brighton: Murray hammers Irons

Premier League Highlights

