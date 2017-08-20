ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC
Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC
Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day
Premier League Highlights
4 minutes ago
Related Videos
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Austin's heartbreaker
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mane breaks Palace hearts
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Burnley 0-1 West Brom: 10-man Baggies hold on
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Leicester 2-0 Brighton: Okazaki sets the tone
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Arsenal's Cech tips Berahino's header over the bar
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Jese scores on Stoke debut
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Stoke's Butland sprawls to deny Ramsey
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Hornets pick up first win
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Hornets pick up first win
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Burnley 0-1 West Brom: 10-man Baggies hold on
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Austin's heartbreaker
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Leicester 2-0 Brighton: Okazaki sets the tone
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mane breaks Palace hearts
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Austin converts game-winning penalty for Southampton
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Capoue doubles Watford's lead in style
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
West Brom's Robson-Kanu sees straight red
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Richarlison taps in Watford's opener
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Chicharito brings West Ham level
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Robson-Kanu opens the scoring for West Brom
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Mane breaks the deadlock for Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Benteke skies effort for Palace
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Maguire doubles Leicester's lead
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Chicharito opens West Ham account
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Firmino comes close for Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Tadic converts Southampton's penalty
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
West Ham's Arnautovic elbows Stephens, sees red
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Matip's header misses just wide for Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Gabbiadini slots Southampton ahead
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Okazaki scores in first minute for Leicester
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Read