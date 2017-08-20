Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Cagliari
1
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Girona
Atletico Madrid
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Leicester 2-0 Brighton: Okazaki sets the tone

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Hornets pick up first win

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 0-1 West Brom: 10-man Baggies hold on

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Austin's heartbreaker

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mane breaks Palace hearts

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Austin converts game-winning penalty for Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Capoue doubles Watford's lead in style

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Brom's Robson-Kanu sees straight red

Premier League Highlights
Read

Richarlison taps in Watford's opener

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Chicharito brings West Ham level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Robson-Kanu opens the scoring for West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mane breaks the deadlock for Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Benteke skies effort for Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Maguire doubles Leicester's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Chicharito opens West Ham account

Premier League Highlights
Read

Firmino comes close for Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tadic converts Southampton's penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham's Arnautovic elbows Stephens, sees red

Premier League Highlights
Read

Matip's header misses just wide for Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Gabbiadini slots Southampton ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Okazaki scores in first minute for Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea 0-4 Manchester United: United run riot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea 0-4 Manchester United: United run riot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Martial caps off quick Man United counter

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Pogba calmly adds Man United's third

Premier League Highlights
Read

Lukaku scores again for Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bailly scores his first Man United goal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rashford misses golden Man United chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man United's Jones denied by the crossbar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ayew hits the crossbar for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Premier League Saturday Preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Premier League Sunday Preview

Premier League Highlights
Read