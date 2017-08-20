ESPN FC
Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
1
0
LIVE
12'
Game Details
Girona
Atletico Madrid
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC
Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC
Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Mane breaks the deadlock for Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
44 minutes ago
Burnley 0-1 West Brom: 10-man Baggies hold on
Premier League Highlights
10 minutes ago
Read
Leicester 2-0 Brighton: Okazaki sets the tone
Premier League Highlights
15 minutes ago
Read
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mane breaks Palace hearts
Premier League Highlights
19 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: Austin converts game-winning penalty for Southampton
Premier League Highlights
22 minutes ago
Read
Capoue doubles Watford's lead in style
Premier League Highlights
27 minutes ago
Read
West Brom's Robson-Kanu sees straight red
Premier League Highlights
31 minutes ago
Read
Richarlison taps in Watford's opener
Premier League Highlights
40 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: Chicharito brings West Ham level
Premier League Highlights
41 minutes ago
Read
Robson-Kanu opens the scoring for West Brom
Premier League Highlights
44 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: Benteke skies effort for Palace
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Maguire doubles Leicester's lead
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
WATCH: Chicharito opens West Ham account
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Firmino comes close for Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Tadic converts Southampton's penalty
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
West Ham's Arnautovic elbows Stephens, sees red
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Matip's header misses just wide for Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Gabbiadini slots Southampton ahead
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Okazaki scores in first minute for Leicester
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Swansea 0-4 Manchester United: United run riot
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Swansea 0-4 Manchester United: United run riot
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Martial caps off quick Man United counter
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Pogba calmly adds Man United's third
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Lukaku scores again for Man United
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Bailly scores his first Man United goal
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Rashford misses golden Man United chance
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Man United's Jones denied by the crossbar
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Ayew hits the crossbar for Swansea
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Premier League Saturday Preview
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Premier League Sunday Preview
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Man United 1-1 Swansea
Premier League Highlights
4 days ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Everton 4-0 Man City
Premier League Highlights
4 days ago
Read