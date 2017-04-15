ESPN FC
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next
Now Playing
Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Leaders falter at Old Trafford
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Leaders falter at Old Trafford
Premier League Highlights
12 hours ago
Read
Rashford threatens yet again for United
Premier League Highlights
12 hours ago
Read
Rashford just misses a third for United
Premier League Highlights
12 hours ago
Read
Herrera's deflected shot doubles United's lead
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Rashford puts Man United ahead
Premier League Highlights
14 hours ago
Read
West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Reds hang on at the Hawthorns
Premier League Highlights
14 hours ago
Read
West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Reds hang on at the Hawthorns
Premier League Highlights
14 hours ago
Read
Mignolet denies West Brom's Phillips
Premier League Highlights
15 hours ago
Read
Liverpool's Milner volleys over the bar
Premier League Highlights
15 hours ago
Read
Firmino heads Liverpool in front
Premier League Highlights
15 hours ago
Read
Liverpool's Firmino drags a low shot wide
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Southampton 0-3 Man City: Kompany leaves his mark
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Watford 1-0 Swansea: Capoue sinks Swans
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Southampton 0-3 Man City: Kompany leaves his mark
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Aguero adds a third for Man City
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Sane doubles City's lead on the counter
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Southampton's Yoshida heads straight at Bravo
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Kompany heads Man City in front
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Ward-Prowse's free kick curls just wide
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Should City have been awarded a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Stoke City 3-1 Hull City: Drop zone looms for Hull
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
City's Silva hits the side netting
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Sunderland 2-2 West Ham: Borini rescues a point late
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Everton 3-1 Burnley: Toffees win again
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Benteke rescues point
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Watford 1-0 Swansea
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Sunderland 2-2 West Ham
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Stoke City 3-1 Hull City
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Everton 3-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Borini levels late for Sunderland
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read