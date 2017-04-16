Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Manchester City
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 31/10  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/11  Draw: 6/1  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 6/1  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
2:30 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Benteke header draws Palace level

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Watford 1-0 Swansea: Capoue sinks Swans

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland 2-2 West Ham: Borini rescues a point late

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke City 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton 3-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Borini levels late for Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Shaqiri's long-range finish for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Lukaku nets Everton's third goal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Barkley scores, celebrates with crowd

Premier League Highlights
Read

Crouch heads Stoke ahead vs. Hull

Premier League Highlights
Read

Vokes penalty goal -- Burnley (52')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Cabaye gets one back for Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Vardy doubles Leicester's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Maguire levels for Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton's Jagielka scores from close range

Premier League Highlights
Read

Collins restores West Ham's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Capoue strikes for Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Fabianski's fingertips deny Watford's Deeney

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Sunderland's Khazri scores directly from a corner

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham 4-0 Bournemouth: Spurs close gap

Premier League Highlights
Read

Benteke comes close for Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke's Arnautovic misses golden chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Arnautovic's inch-perfect strike for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ayew gives West Ham an early lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Huth nets early goal for Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland's Pickford stops Lanzini's free kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

Lukaku's early chance for Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham 4-0 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham 3-0 Bournemouth: Spurs close gap

Premier League Highlights
Read

Janssen caps Spurs' comprehensive win

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kane calmly adds Tottenham's third

Premier League Highlights
Read