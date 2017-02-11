Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

WATCH: Burnley fan saves baby from shot

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Slimani comes close twice

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sigurdsson tests Schmeichel

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Olsson doubles Swansea's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mawson volleys home for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Courtois denies Lowton

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Brady free kick pulls Burnley level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pedro gives Chelsea early lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham 2-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland 0-4 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man United 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Bilic slams down TV mic

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Eriksen close to burying free kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mignolet denies Son's chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mane quickly doubles up

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mane opens up the scoring

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham 2-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland 0-4 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Evans heads in West Brom's equaliser

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man United 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: One goal not enough for Long

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lanzini turns it around for West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Long seals the deal for Saints

Premier League Highlights
Read