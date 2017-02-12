Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 5/1  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Barcelona
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Prem: Alexis penalty doubles Arsenal's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Cech denies Niasse

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis puts Arsenal in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis fires wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Niasse tests Cech

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Best Prem goal in January

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem: Sunday week 25 preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Saturday week 25 preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Leicester 2-1 Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Watford 3-1 Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top player of Week 24

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top saves of Week 24

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top goals of Week 24

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: 34 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Man United cruise at Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mata scores United's third

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Ibrahimovic doubles United's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Mkhitaryan strikes after long run

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Schmeichel denies Rashford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Rashford chance goes high

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Gabriel Jesus the hero in City win

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Gabriel Jesus' 92nd-minute winner

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Sigurdsson levels it for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sigurdsson hits the post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Fabianski's classy save

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Gabriel Jesus puts Man City ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Jesus misses early chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Brom 1-0 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Watford 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read