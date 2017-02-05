Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
Now Playing

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights

