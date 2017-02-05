Prem: Hendrick red card -- Burnley (6')

Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
LIVE 47'
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/1 
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
0
0
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/13 
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 11/1 
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
LIVE 29'
Game Details
Home: 1/80  Draw: 25/1  Away: 80/1 
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
1
0
LIVE 18'
Game Details
Home: 1/12  Draw: 9/1  Away: 22/1 
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Leganes
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 4/1  Away: 12/1 
Burkina Faso
Ghana
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/7 
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
