Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Prem: Top player of Week 21
Premier League Highlights
27 minutes ago
Prem: Top goals of Week 21
Premier League Highlights
25 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Top saves of Week 21
Premier League Highlights
26 minutes ago
Read
Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Everton 4-0 Manchester City
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Prem: Should Firmino have been sent off?
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Prem: Zlatan levels late for United
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Prem: Another huge stop by Mignolet
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mignolet's commanding save
Premier League Highlights
8 hours ago
Read
Prem: Milner converts penalty
Premier League Highlights
8 hours ago
Read
Prem: Pogba's chance goes wide
Premier League Highlights
8 hours ago
Read
Everton 4-0 Manchester City
Premier League Highlights
8 hours ago
Read
Prem: Lookman scores on debut
Premier League Highlights
9 hours ago
Read
Prem: Did Sterling deserve a red?
Premier League Highlights
9 hours ago
Read
Prem: Davies' sucker-punch finish
Premier League Highlights
9 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mirallas doubles Everton's lead
Premier League Highlights
9 hours ago
Read
Prem: Sterling's powerful strike just wide
Premier League Highlights
10 hours ago
Read
Prem: Lukaku puts Everton in front
Premier League Highlights
10 hours ago
Read
Prem: Robles fends off Silva
Premier League Highlights
10 hours ago
Read
Prem: Sterling misses golden chance
Premier League Highlights
10 hours ago
Read
Prem: Did Sterling deserve a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
10 hours ago
Read
Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Burnley 1-0 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Tottenham 4-0 West Brom
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Swansea 0-4 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Burnley 1-0 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read