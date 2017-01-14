Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 14/5  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Prem: Should Firmino have been sent off?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zlatan levels late for United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Another huge stop by Mignolet

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mignolet's commanding save

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Milner converts penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pogba's chance goes wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton 4-0 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lookman scores on debut

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Did Sterling deserve a red?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Davies' sucker-punch finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mirallas doubles Everton's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sterling's powerful strike just wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lukaku puts Everton in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Robles fends off Silva

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sterling misses golden chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Did Sterling deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-0 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham 4-0 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea 0-4 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-0 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sanchez upset after being subbed

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pochettino worried over Vertonghen injury

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alonso's at the double

Premier League Highlights
Read