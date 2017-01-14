ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Prem: Alonso's at the double
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Prem: Sanchez upset after being subbed
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Pochettino worried over Vertonghen injury
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Alonso puts Chelsea ahead early
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Lanzini adds West Ham's third
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Barton buries free kick
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
WATCH: Carroll's magical overhead finish
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Tottenham 4-0 West Brom
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Sanchez adds Arsenal's fourth
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Feghouli goal -- West Ham (68')
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Naughton own goal -- Swansea (67')
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Huddlestone goal -- Hull (62')
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Hernandez at the double for Hull
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Iwobi goal -- Arsenal (54')
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Pedro adds Chelsea's third
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Capoue chance -- Watford (64')
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Ramsey chance -- Arsenal (53')
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Did Swansea deserve a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Defoe goal -- Sunderland (40')
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Giroud opens Arsenal's account
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Swansea 0-4 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Crouch goal -- Stoke (34')
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Hernandez draws Hull level
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Arnautovic hits home quick brace
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Arnautovic goal -- Stoke (15')
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Stanislas converts penalty
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Kane completes hat trick
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Kane's sublime brace
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: McAuley own goal -- West Brom (26')
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Kane denied at the doorstep
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read