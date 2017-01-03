Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Last Time They Met: Liverpool 0-0 Man United

Premier League Highlights

