ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 3-0 Leicester
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Liverpool 0-0 Man United
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Top moment of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: Top saves of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: Top goals of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: Dele Alli bags his brace
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: Lloris dives low to keep out Costa
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: Dele Alli scored just before half
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: Costa and Pedro feud on the pitch
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: Eriksen's chance bends far post
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Prem: Hazard's shot just misses wide
Premier League Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Stoke City 2-0 Watford
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Rangel nets the winner for Swansea
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Stoke City 2-0 Watford
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Zaha strikes a stunning volley
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Giroud gets Arsenal level
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Bournemouth reduced to ten men
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Lucas Perez gets Arsenal within one
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Alexis gets Arsenal's first
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Crouch makes it two for Stoke
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Fraser puts Bournemouth up 3-0
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Shawcross puts Stoke in front
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Mawson heads Swans in front
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Prem: Outstretched Gomes denies Crouch
Premier League Highlights
7 days ago
Read