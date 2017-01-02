Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Stoke City 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Rangel nets the winner for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke City 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zaha strikes a stunning volley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Giroud gets Arsenal level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Bournemouth reduced to ten men

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lucas Perez gets Arsenal within one

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis gets Arsenal's first

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Crouch makes it two for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Fraser puts Bournemouth up 3-0

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Shawcross puts Stoke in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mawson heads Swans in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Outstretched Gomes denies Crouch

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Did Palace deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Swans miss chance to go in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Arsenal down 2-0 after 20

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Bournemouth strike first

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Stanislas tries Cech

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Brom 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton 3-0 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mata puts Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Antonio denied by De Gea

Premier League Highlights
Read