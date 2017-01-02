ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Prem: Rangel nets the winner for Swansea
Premier League Highlights
59 minutes ago
Related Videos
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
18 minutes ago
Read
Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City
Premier League Highlights
39 minutes ago
Read
Stoke City 2-0 Watford
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Zaha strikes a stunning volley
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Giroud gets Arsenal level
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Bournemouth reduced to ten men
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Lucas Perez gets Arsenal within one
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Alexis gets Arsenal's first
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Crouch makes it two for Stoke
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Fraser puts Bournemouth up 3-0
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Shawcross puts Stoke in front
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mawson heads Swans in front
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Outstretched Gomes denies Crouch
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Did Palace deserve a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Swans miss chance to go in front
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Arsenal down 2-0 after 20
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Bournemouth strike first
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Stanislas tries Cech
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
West Brom 3-1 Hull City
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Mata puts Man United ahead
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Antonio denied by De Gea
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: De Gea makes leaping save
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Man United stonewalled at net
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read