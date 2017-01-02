ESPN FC
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next
Now Playing
Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mata puts Man United ahead
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Antonio denied by De Gea
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: De Gea makes leaping save
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Man United stonewalled at net
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Feghouli sees red
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: De Gea lays out for Lanzini's shot
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
West Brom 3-1 Hull City
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Lukaku fires in Everton's third
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Bravo parries Keane's chance
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Defoe levels again from the spot
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Baines converts the penalty goal
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Valencia puts Everton in front
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Morrison adds a third for West Brom
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mee's goal confirmed by technology
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mane tap-in gives Reds the lead
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Aguero scores from impossible angle
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: McAuley puts West Brom ahead
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Can avoids handball penalty
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Clichy's perfect strike puts City ahead
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mane misses glorious opportunity
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Brunt header draws West Brom level
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Rodriguez can't finish the chance
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read