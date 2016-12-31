Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

WATCH: Tensions rising at Anfield

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Silva puts it just wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Wijnaldum hits early for Reds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Van Dijk sees red

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: King goal -- Bournemouth (88')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pogba heads Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Martial goal -- Man United (85')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Costa goal -- Chelsea (85')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Barnes penalty goal -- Burnley (67')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Leadbitter goal -- Middlesbrough (67')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Willian's double for Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Crouch equalises once again for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Gray nets hat trick

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Willian goal -- Chelsea (57')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Gray goal -- Burnley (51')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Robson-Kanu puts West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Martins Indi equalises for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Fraser goal -- Bournemouth (45'+1)

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Randolph denies Mahrez

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Phillips' quick West Brom equaliser

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Long goal -- Southampton (41')

Premier League Highlights
Read