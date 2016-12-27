ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Hull City 2-2 Everton
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Hull City 2-2 Everton
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Calvert-Lewin misses potential winner
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Barkley levels late for Everton
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Prem: Snodgrass buries the free kick
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Prem: Snodgrass hits woodwork
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Prem: Marshall leaps to deny Lukaku
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Prem: Marshall gifts Everton the equaliser
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Prem: Coleman's header hits post
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Read
Prem: Dawson puts Hull up early
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Top 5 Prem own goals
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Funniest Prem moments of 2016
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 1-1 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Southampton 1-4 Tottenham
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Top moment of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Top saves of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Top goals of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Southampton 1-4 Tottenham
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Dele Alli grabs his brace
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Son makes it three for Spurs
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Eriksen rips one off the crossbar
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Kane blasts PK over the bar
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Redmond sent off
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Kane puts Tottehman ahead
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Dele Alli equalises for Spurs
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Van Dijk scores in 2nd minute
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Prem: Sturridge's silky finish
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Prem: Imbula own goal -- Stoke (59')
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Crouch takes frustration out on corner flag
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Read