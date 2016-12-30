Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 11/5  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
0
0
LIVE 3'
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 11/5  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Last Time They Met: Liverpool 3-0 Man City

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 1-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 1-4 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top moment of Week 18

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top saves of Week 18

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top goals of Week 18

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 1-4 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dele Alli grabs his brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Son makes it three for Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Eriksen rips one off the crossbar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane blasts PK over the bar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Redmond sent off

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane puts Tottehman ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dele Alli equalises for Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Van Dijk scores in 2nd minute

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sturridge's silky finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Imbula own goal -- Stoke (59')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Crouch takes frustration out on corner flag

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Firmino's inch-perfect finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Firmino misses golden chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lallana draws Liverpool level

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Crouch's goal-line save

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mignolet denies Allen

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Walters goal -- Stoke (12')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Boxing Day rewind

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Man United's top 5 Prem goals of 2016

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hull City 0-3 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read