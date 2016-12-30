ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
0
0
LIVE
6'
Game Details
Home: 20/21
Draw: 11/5
Away: 10/3
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
0
0
LIVE
3'
Game Details
Home: 15/8
Draw: 11/5
Away: 6/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3
Draw: 5/2
Away: 19/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/7
Draw: 16/5
Away: 11/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11
Draw: 17/4
Away: 17/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1
Draw: 5/2
Away: 29/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5
Draw: 12/5
Away: 8/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 1-1 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
6 minutes ago
Related Videos
Last Time They Met: Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Premier League Highlights
4 minutes ago
Read
Southampton 1-4 Tottenham
Premier League Highlights
15 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top moment of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top saves of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top goals of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Southampton 1-4 Tottenham
Premier League Highlights
22 hours ago
Read
Prem: Dele Alli grabs his brace
Premier League Highlights
22 hours ago
Read
Prem: Son makes it three for Spurs
Premier League Highlights
22 hours ago
Read
Prem: Eriksen rips one off the crossbar
Premier League Highlights
22 hours ago
Read
Prem: Kane blasts PK over the bar
Premier League Highlights
22 hours ago
Read
Prem: Redmond sent off
Premier League Highlights
22 hours ago
Read
Prem: Kane puts Tottehman ahead
Premier League Highlights
22 hours ago
Read
Prem: Dele Alli equalises for Spurs
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
Prem: Van Dijk scores in 2nd minute
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Sturridge's silky finish
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Imbula own goal -- Stoke (59')
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Crouch takes frustration out on corner flag
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Firmino's inch-perfect finish
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Firmino misses golden chance
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Lallana draws Liverpool level
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
WATCH: Crouch's goal-line save
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Mignolet denies Allen
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Walters goal -- Stoke (12')
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Prem: Boxing Day rewind
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
WATCH: Man United's top 5 Prem goals of 2016
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Hull City 0-3 Manchester City
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Swansea City 1-4 West Ham
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Leicester City 0-2 Everton
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Read